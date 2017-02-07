Minnesota cops threaten to make drunk drivers watch Justin Bieber dance

A Minnesota police department threatened to force drunken drivers to watch a Super Bowl ad featuring Justin Bieber.

The police department in the city of Wyoming tweeted during the Super Bowl that anyone caught driving drunk Sunday night would be forced to watch the pop star the entire way to jail.

If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51 — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017

Bieber starred in a T-Mobile ad doing his version of a celebratory end zone dance.

The original tweet was retweeted at least 10,000 times and liked at least 16,000 times. The department later tweeted thanks to everybody for spreading their message against drinking and driving.

Police Chief Paul Hoppe tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press all the attention may have resulted in up to 1 million impressions.

And he says his department made no drunken driving arrests Sunday night.

