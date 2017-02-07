Entertainment
February 7, 2017 1:55 am
Updated: February 7, 2017 1:59 am

Minnesota cops threaten to make drunk drivers watch Justin Bieber dance

By Staff The Associated Press

Singer Justin Bieber challenged Super Bowl viewers to post their best dance moves in an ad for T-Mobile.

A A

A Minnesota police department threatened to force drunken drivers to watch a Super Bowl ad featuring Justin Bieber.

The police department in the city of Wyoming tweeted during the Super Bowl that anyone caught driving drunk Sunday night would be forced to watch the pop star the entire way to jail.

Bieber starred in a T-Mobile ad doing his version of a celebratory end zone dance.

The original tweet was retweeted at least 10,000 times and liked at least 16,000 times. The department later tweeted thanks to everybody for spreading their message against drinking and driving.

Police Chief Paul Hoppe tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press all the attention may have resulted in up to 1 million impressions.

And he says his department made no drunken driving arrests Sunday night.

READ MORE: P.E.I. police force threatens to play Nickelback to drunk drivers

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
cops justin bieber
drunk drivers justin bieber
drunk drivers justin bieber ad
drunk drivers justin bieber super bowl ad
Justin Bieber
justin bieber super bowl
justin bieber super bowl ad t mobile
justin bieber t mobile super bowl ad
minnesota cops justin bieber
super bowl ad justin bieber
super bowl ad justin bieber t mobile

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News