Lady Gaga is being fat shamed after her Super Bowl performance

On Sunday, Lady Gaga took to the Super Bowl LI stage, for a 12-minute halftime show which included fire, music and some Gaga-like costumes.

The singer wore bodysuits and tummy-bearing crop tops from Versace.

Some people on the internet were more interested in Gaga’s tummy than the performance itself.

Picture of lady Gaga's stomach pic.twitter.com/32lQ0U18tk — Chaunce the Rapper (@ChonceDeLeon) February 6, 2017

#ladygaga #GagaBowl #fat she looked like a #sumowrestler in the diapers she wore last night. Bad call but her performance was excellent — hey tuesday (@oh_tuesday) February 6, 2017

Gaga, who has openly discussed her battle with eating disorders, was defended by other viewers and her fans, also referred to as the “little monsters.”

Lady Gaga was stunning and put on one hell of a show! To those body shaming her- you are disgusting! #stopbodyshaming #ladygaga #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/85hjnUqbgy — The Lipstick Print (@lipstick_print) February 6, 2017

Someone plz explain to me why everyone is body shaming lady gaga I do not understand — Kirsten Brown (@Brownie13_) February 6, 2017

Ppl fat shaming Lady Gaga after her performance…Well if shes fat I wanna be too bc her bod is amazing. Shes beautiful so are all u ladies pic.twitter.com/bquwt882Gy — em.ay.dee.dee.why (@maddymcconnon88) February 7, 2017

People commenting on this photo calling lady gaga "fat" is the reason people have self image issues for no reason pic.twitter.com/F3HeATBeI9 — B (@beckychernyk) February 6, 2017

Honestly can't believe people are fat shaming lady gaga for her stomach at the Super Bowl ???? where is this so-called fat ????? — Jess Mitchell (@jxssmitchell) February 7, 2017

Are people actually fat-shaming @ladygaga ?? I'd give my right arm to have that 'gut' of hers🔥#SuperBowl — Nat…x (@Utterz5) February 7, 2017

If lady gaga is fat i wanna be fat too — rissa (@marissaamiller) February 7, 2017

You know we live in a fat-phobic, diet culture society when a @ladygaga is ripped apart for having a minuscule amount of belly squish 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Gina (@nourishandeat) February 7, 2017

Are people seriously calling Lady Gaga fat from her performance last night… I actually have no words. Smh. 😑 pic.twitter.com/ADKANq1aGw — Danielle (@danimansuttii) February 6, 2017

Some fans thought Gaga’s acrobatics seemed familiar, tweeting at P!nk to let her know the Telephone singer stole her signature move.

Yo lady Gaga stole pink's whole acrobatic routine lmao — #babythot (@TanishaTetrad) February 6, 2017

Y'all, Pink is PISSED that Lady Gaga copied her acroyoga gimmick. — GG (@polkahauntsus) February 6, 2017

P!nk responded quickly to shut down the rumours.

She posted on Instagram Feb. 6 to “squash this before it even has a chance to become a thing.” She also noted that Cirque du Soleil and Peter Pan started mid-air soaring before her, writing that they have “been in the air for years!”

#womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Before the show, the pop singer revealed the intense workouts she’d been doing to prepare for her halftime performance.

“I work out a lot,” she told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. “I also do the VersaClimber while I sing. I sing the show while I’m doing it. The show is full-on cardio. My performances most of the time are. It’s cardio while singing.”

The Bad Romance singer’s performance drove nearly 5.2 million tweets on Twitter alone, compared to 3.9 million tweets about Katy Perry’s show in 2015.