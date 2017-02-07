Rosie O’Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon on ‘SNL’ to rile Trump

The feud between former talk-show host Rosie O’Donnell and U.S. President Donald Trump has ebbed slightly over the years, but has never really gone away. Occasionally, one of them will make a comment about the other on social media, and the fire starts up again.

O’Donnell is responsible for stirring the pot this time, offering to play Trump’s assistant and chief strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live. Her ultimate goal? To push Trump over the edge.

For the past several months, Trump has almost always tweeted negatively about SNL‘s skits and segments, saying Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him is unfunny. The recent impersonation of his White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer by actress Melissa McCarthy also reportedly got under his skin. (You can watch the impression, below.)

Now O’Donnell has thrown her hat into the ring. On Monday night, the A League of Their Own actress sent out a series of tweets saying “I will be ready” should SNL or NBC come calling.

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

available – if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

O’Donnell has been very vocal on social media about Trump’s presidency, taking every opportunity to call out what she perceives as ineptitude. On the first day of the year, she directed a tweetstorm at the media mogul, calling Trump “mentally unstable” in all capital letters before linking off to a CNN article about an alleged incident that occurred at a Trump-owned golf course.

DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE – https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017

Then, in all caps again, she wrote “less than 3 weeks to stop him America [sic].”

Prior to that tweet, O’Donnell posted another all-caps message to her nearly one million followers, calling Trump a “criminal.”

TRUMP IS A CRIMINAL – https://t.co/dkhfSr4Ubc — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017

She links off to a MSNBC article about Trump’s alleged “tricks” in manipulating the public and electorate.

Her Jan. 1 rant wasn’t over yet; O’Donnell went on to reiterate that Trump is “the worlds [sic] worst human.”

The former View co-host has a long history with Trump, and their feud was reignited when he blasted O’Donnell during the first presidential debate in September.

“Somebody who’s been very vicious to me — Rosie O’Donnell. I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it, and nobody feels sorry for her,” Trump said at the time.

O’Donnell called him an “orange anus” in a tweet in response to the GOP nominee’s derogatory remarks from the presidential debate. In the segment attached to the tweet, the comedian impersonates Trump while discussing a Miss USA 2006 winner, Tara Conner. She also tweeted, “HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT.” (Obviously, that prediction didn’t come true.)

https://t.co/EvxYa7A4bL — the 5 mins orange anus can't seem to get over — tell the truth – shame the donald #ImWithHer — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 27, 2016

Donald Trump has previously called O’Donnell a “true loser” and a “total loser,” and also took a shot at her during a Republican debate last August when moderator Megyn Kelly told Trump, “You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals’…” Trump interrupted the Fox News anchor and said: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

So far in this season of SNL, Bannon is being depicted by an actor dressed up as the Grim Reaper. As of this writing, it is unclear if NBC will take up O’Donnell on her offer.