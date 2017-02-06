Arnold Schwarzenegger wanted to ‘smash’ Donald Trump’s face into a table

There’s no love lost between U.S. President Donald Trump and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Over the past month, there has been a continual escalation of intensity between the two alphas, and most of the vitriol stems from Trump’s consistent referrals to Celebrity Apprentice ratings.

Of course, Trump is still listed as an executive producer of the reality show, and Schwarzenegger took over hosting duties from Trump when the series started up again in early January. Since then, the ratings for Celebrity Apprentice have sunk to an all-time low, and Trump credits that to Schwarzenegger’s hosting ability.

(There are other potential reasons for the skid, including its schedule time against juggernaut The Bachelor and the fact that the Apprentice brand has dwindled greatly in terms of popularity. Whether that’s happened as attrition over time, or as a result of negative associations with the Trump name, is anybody’s guess. Many reports suggest that the show’s ratings have been on the decline for several years.)

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

A few hours after the posting, Schwarzenegger replied to Trump’s tweets, directing him to a quote by former U.S. president Abraham Lincoln from his inauguration:

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

For the most part, Schwarzenegger’s replies to Trump, 70, have been measured and calm, but the two keep on warring over Twitter and in interviews, trading insults and jabs. Trump even brought up the Apprentice ratings at a solemn event, the National Prayer Breakfast, asking the audience to “pray” for Schwarzenegger. (You can watch the footage of the event, below.)

Schwarzenegger replied on Twitter.

The Austrian native, 69, who served as the governor of California for eight years, isn’t a stranger to politics, and weighed in on Trump’s travel ban, calling it “stupid.”

“I think the real problem is that it was vetted badly,” Schwarzenegger said last Monday in an interview on Extra. “If they would run this by the Justice Department and Homeland Security… and had the lawyers really study and focus on it, and give it some time to do it the right way.”

You can watch Schwarzenegger discuss the travel ban in the video, below.

But things didn’t stop there. Men’s Health Journal spoke to Schwarzenegger for their March issue, sharing his thoughts about the 45th president in the latest chapter of the duo’s month-long debacle.

The Terminator star laughed when describing Trump’s early January tweets about the Apprentice ratings, and he said to himself at the time, “Don’t get into a stinking contest with a skunk.”

He also revealed that he needed to take some time to digest and calm himself down before creating the Twitter video in response to Trump. He then joked that he wanted to “smash [Trump’s] face into the table.”

“I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour,'” he told Men’s Health Journal. “I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York. And then we just smash his face into the table.'”

“And then I think we can’t do that either,” he continued. “I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot.”

Schwarzenegger hopes that the Apprentice-ratings social-media battle with Trump isn’t all for naught.

“I think people really reacted well to [my video] response,” Schwarzenegger said. “I sound more presidential and more diplomatic and more elder statesman — that’s exactly the way Donald should be.”