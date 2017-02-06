No replacement for Sources overpass, only repairs: Transports Quebec

Quebec transport officials will not replace the aging Sources Boulevard overpass.

Instead, the agency told Global News on Monday that they opted to repair the existing structure.

A December inspection convinced Quebec’s transport ministry that the overpass could be repaired and still remain safe.

The agency has already implemented some load restrictions and narrowed some lanes, but that comes much to the chagrin of residents.

The development is a disappointment to some who frequent Valois Village and use the bridge network often.

“You think, ‘okay, they’re just doing a band-aid right now, but they’re going to work on it,'” said Pointe-Claire resident Colleen Kelly.

“But now they say no, that’s fine, it’s going to be okay.'”

Pointe-Claire's Colleen Kelly for instance says she says a prayer each time she drives on overpass. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/I1Jr9yYt1I — Billy Shields (@billyshields) February 6, 2017

The overpass straddles Pointe-Claire and Dorval, and distributes northbound and southbound traffic to Highway 20.

The repairs are slated to take place over the next five years.