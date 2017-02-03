Crime
February 3, 2017 4:55 pm

Calgary police seek man wanted for assault

By Alyssa Julie News Talk 770

Police released this photo of Cameron Hugh Green on Feb. 3, 2017.

Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are turning to the public for help in locating a man wanted on warrants in connection with a recent assault.

Police said Cameron Hugh Green, 28, is wanted on warrants for one count of assault causing bodily harm and five counts of failing to comply with a court order.

“The assault the warrants relate to was not random, but police need to locate Green immediately,” a police statement read Friday.

He is described as five-feet-eight inches tall, with a medium to heavy build, hazel eyes and brown hair or possibly a shaved head. Police said he also has multiple tattoos, including full sleeves, tattoos on his neck and a small diamond below his right eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Global News