Calgary police seek man wanted for assault

Calgary police are turning to the public for help in locating a man wanted on warrants in connection with a recent assault.

Police said Cameron Hugh Green, 28, is wanted on warrants for one count of assault causing bodily harm and five counts of failing to comply with a court order.

“The assault the warrants relate to was not random, but police need to locate Green immediately,” a police statement read Friday.

He is described as five-feet-eight inches tall, with a medium to heavy build, hazel eyes and brown hair or possibly a shaved head. Police said he also has multiple tattoos, including full sleeves, tattoos on his neck and a small diamond below his right eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.