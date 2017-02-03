Human circle around Halifax mosque helps with ‘healing,’ Muslims say

Hundreds of people held each other’s hands and formed a circle around a Halifax mosque as Muslims prayed inside on Friday to show support following the deadly Quebec City mosque shooting last weekend.

The gathering started at around 12:50 p.m and saw adults, children, and people of several different faiths participate.

“After this tragedy happened, it’s really heartbreaking, but the way Canadians responded really is healing my heart,” said Fatuma Seid at the Ummah Mosque.

Rev. Norm Horofker, the organizer, said he believed about 300 people turned out.

“We’re trying to convey the message that we respect and will defend the sanctity of a place of prayer,” he said, noting that leaders at the mosque approved his idea beforehand.

Horofker said there were representatives from religious, military, police, and firefighting services in attendance.

“I am a part of a faith community, and I appreciate the fact that, earlier this week, there were people who were gathered to exercise a constitutional right to freedom of religion, who were attacked in the midst of offering their prayers, and I think that affects all people of faith one way or another,” said Rev. Ron Cutler, Anglican bishop for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The circle could be seen through the windows inside the mosque, comprised of people wanting to spread a message of unity.

“They’re part of our community. They live here, and so do we. So we are all community,” said Wietske Gardstein, a participant who lives in Bedford, N.S.

“I don’t care what religion anybody is, I just feel we should support each other, and I think it’s just an awareness that I think we need to keep going after this, too, of being there for each other,” said Sarah Hayes-Brown, who lives in Dartmouth.

Mahmoud Shaker, who prayed at the mosque, said he didn’t know about the gathering beforehand but appreciated the effort.

“It’s nice to see Canadians come together as one to show solidarity to different faiths, different brothers and sisters all together,” he said.

Healing wounds

Seid said the support shown by Canadians, such as the human circle on Friday, is needed as the Muslim community tries to recover from the Quebec City attack. She said it also helps her heal because she has experienced religious persecution of her own.

“A lady came to me, told me, ‘Go away. Go back to your country. You, foreigner, you destroyed your country and you came to destroy ours?’ I was shocked. Since that day, I was really terrified to even walk on the streets at night,” she said.

These kinds of gatherings help her feel comfortable living in Canada, added Seid.