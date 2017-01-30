Nova Scotia officials ‘stand with victims’ of Quebec City mosque shooting

Condolences and messages of solidarity are pouring in for the Muslim community of Quebec from officials in Nova Scotia, in light of the tragic shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

Premier Stephen McNeil called the attack, which killed six people and injured several more, a “senseless act of violence” in a statement released Monday morning.

“On behalf of Nova Scotians, I want to extend deepest sympathies to the Muslim community of Quebec City and everyone touched by this senseless act of violence,”McNeil said.

“Canada is a welcoming and diverse country and I stand with my colleague and friend, Premier Philippe Couillard in embracing the values of a multicultural society.”

The Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec was the target of a terrorist attack Sunday night, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said. Two men have been arrested in relation to the shooting.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard called for solidarity in light of the tragedy, saying numerous events would be held across the city to “indicate our solidarity.”

“We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers,” he said in a message to the province’s Muslim community.

Halifax police chief Jean-Michel Blais also expressed his condolences to both the victims of the attack and their families, as well as his counterparts in policing, the Quebec City police.

“Our thoughts & prayers r with the Muslim community, people of Québec City & @ SPVQ_police as they deal with this terrorist attack,” he tweeted.

In solidarity with the people of Québec City, @HfxRegPolice is flying the Québec flag outside its HQ now. pic.twitter.com/ATAywqdZYh — Chief JM Blais, HRP (@JMBlais1) January 30, 2017

Halifax Regional Police will also be increasing patrols in Muslim communities across the city in response to the attack in Quebec City, spokesperson Dianne Penfound told Global news.

The flag at Halifax City Hall is also flying at half-mast Monday, “To honour those who were murdered and injured in Quebec,” Mayor Mike Savage tweeted.

“How do we comprehend the terrible news in Quebec of death and injury at a place of worship. We stand with the victims and their families,” he said in another tweet.

Flag lowered at City Hall to honour those who were murdered and injured in Quebec. We send love and best wishes. pic.twitter.com/giPRCnN06i — Office of the Mayor (@MikeSavageHFX) January 30, 2017

Symbols of hope and support are also displayed at mosques across Halifax Monday, including the Albarakah mosque and the Ummah mosque.

Flowers left at Ummah Mosque in Halifax. In regards to the shooting in Quebec @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/La1AUu9anc — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) January 30, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the fatal shooting, calling it a “terrorist attack in a centre of worship and refuge.”

In a statement released Sunday, he said “it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence.

“Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear,” he said.

Thirty-nine people survived the attack.

The centre was also the target of vandalism last summer when a pig’s head was delivered to it during Ramadan.