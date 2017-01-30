Vigils planned in Montreal after Quebec City mosque shooting

Several vigils are planned in Montreal Monday after six people were killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting.

Vigile de solidarité avec les victimes de la mosquée de Québec

au Métro St-Michel (au Petit Maghreb )#Attentat_terroriste_Mosquée_de_Québec pic.twitter.com/x18uiWkxYf — CQCislamophobie (@info_CQCI) January 30, 2017

A mass vigil is set to be held at the Jean-Talon train station, by the Parc Metro exit at 6 p.m.

As of 8 a.m., over 7,100 people confirmed their attendance on Facebook.

Another vigil is set to take place at the Saint-Michel Metro station at 5:30 p.m.

Increased security

Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet said Monday there will be an increased police presence at mosques in Montreal following the attack.

There will also be an increased surveillance around the city.

Flags at City Hall in Montreal and the National Assembly in Quebec City will fly at half-mast.

Attack in Quebec City

Sunday night, six people were killed and eight more were injured, including several children, during a shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Sainte-Foy.

Police and public officials are treating the incident at the Quebec mosque as an act of terrorism.

In a message to Quebec’s Muslim community Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said, “We are with you, this is your home, we are all Quebecers.”

At his request, the flag at Quebec’s National Assembly will fly at half-mast.

Two suspects have been arrested in the deadly shooting.

The centre was also the target of vandalism last summer when a pig’s head was delivered to it during Ramadan.