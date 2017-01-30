Vigils held in Halifax, across Maritimes for Quebec shooting victims

Several vigils were held across the Maritimes on Monday as people tried to fathom the terrible attack at a Quebec City mosque that left six men dead.

Hundreds turned out Halifax’s Grand Parade in front of city hall. The gathering spot in the heart of the region’s largest city was illuminated by candles as people stood silently in tribute.

Visibly emotional, Mayor Mike Savage told the crowd that he was “heartbroken” by the senseless act of violence in Quebec City.

“It’s just a chance to light a candle and let people know we will not be defeated by these kind of acts,” Savage said of the gathering.

“Our hearts go out to people who have lost their lives . . . and I don’t know what we can do about it, but I know one thing that we should do is be together and let each other know that we do love each other in this community.”

The crowd observed a moment of silence before a lone trumpeter softly played “Bridge Over Troubled Water” as a tribute.

Imam Syed Shah told the crowd the killings during prayer at the mosque were a “cowardly act.”

“I thank all of you for coming out with a candle in your hands to show solidarity and to show that we condemn these kind of terrorist attacks,” he said.

Imam Zia Khan of the Centre for Islamic Development urged people to reach out in understanding.

“I think it is a time that we open our doors and open our hearts,” he said. “Rather than the Muslim community becoming more and more insular, they should open themselves — people should come and ask questions.”

Some people held aloft signs of support including one that read “Mi’kmaq in Solidarity with Muslims.”

The vigil ended with the singing of the national anthem.

Rev. Anne Hoganson of St. Paul’s United Church in Halifax said she was shocked by the events in Quebec City and felt the need to come to the vigil to stand in solidarity against the violence.

“I came specifically wearing my collar … to be a visible sign of Christian clergy here in support of our Muslim brothers and sisters,” said Hoganson.

Kazi Rahman, president of the Saint Mary’s University Students Association and a Muslim, said the vigil was an important statement to those who would divide people over religion or political views.

“The fact that we all are here irrespective of our religion shows that we are united,” he said.

Vigils were also held in other major centres in the region including Moncton, N.B., and in Fredericton.