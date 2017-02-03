Quebec City man charged with inciting hatred online

Quebec City police (SPVQ) say they’ve arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly inciting hatred online.

The force says he was arrested on Thursday for comments posted on Facebook.

“Our cybercrime specialists are constantly surveying social media to detect these kinds of posts and prevent criminal acts,” the SPVQ said in a statement Friday.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon on a charge of inciting hatred.

It is the third such arrest this week by police in Quebec, who have said they’ve seen a spike in hate-related complaints since Sunday’s mass killing at a Quebec City mosque.

A gunman killed six men and wounded several others as they attended prayer.

Police have warned that hateful online comments can lead to criminal charges. The SPVQ wants to remind the population that should alert police of any hateful or violent speech via their confidential information line 418-641-AGIR (2447).