Man arrested in Mirabel for alleged hate speech

A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for allegedly posting hate speech on social media.

The man was arrested at his home and interrogated by officers before being released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, according to Daniel Thibaudeau, SQ spokesperson.

The arrest comes days after a Kirkland man was arrested and charged with uttering threats and public incitement of hatred.

“We’ve always been on the lookout for such things,” Thibaudeau said.

Thibaudeau pointed out that the 27-year-old could face charges of inciting hate.

The alleged shooter in the Quebec City mosque shooting, Alexandre Bissonnette, was known for his far-right social media posts.