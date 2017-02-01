Kirkland man detained for posting hate speech on social media

A 47 year old Kirkland man has been taken in by Montreal police for questioning after allegedly posting hate messages towards the Muslim community on social media.

Montreal police went to a home on Shediac, near rue de Berne in Kirkland, after getting a tip from the Sureté du Québec’s hate crime unit.

The man is now being questioned by police.

Charges may be laid after the investigation is complete.

According to police he may be released pending a court date.

Police would not comment on which social media platform the comments were made nor what the message specifically said.