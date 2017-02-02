Deadly Craigslist trade ends with Florida father shot in front of son

Police in Tampa, Fla., have arrested two teens accused of killing a father in front of his son during a Craigslist trade that turned deadly.

James Beck and his son Stuart, 15, met with two teens Tuesday night to sell a dirt bike they had posted on the classifieds site.

Police said when Beck met with the two teens, aged 16 and 17, it became evident that they intended to steal the bike from the bed of Beck’s truck.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old suspect shot James, while the 16-year-old accused stole the dirt bike and stashed it near his home.

Local reports said Stuart Beck attempted to revive his father, but James Beck died on scene of his injuries.

“He was a wonderful man. He had a great sense of humour, always knew how to make someone laugh,” Stuart Beck said about his dad in an interview with WFLA. “He always had a smile on his face and he made the whole room happy.”

“We love him so much, and he’s going to be so missed,” family friend Christina Finnell told WFLA. “The world is a much worse place, darker place now that he’s gone … why would you devastate a family like this for a motorcycle?”

Stuart added that the bike was a gift from his slain father.

“I got it as a Christmas present and I worshipped it, because it came from my dad,” he said. “He taught me how to ride. It started as his hobby and moved on to mine.”

Finnell hopes the incident will serve as a warning for other Craigslist users.

“[I] never realized the inherent danger that could be in that, and I know Jimmy didn’t either,” she said.

Craigslist does provide a list of recommendations for users on their website, but assures “the incidence of violent crime related to Craigslist is extremely low.”

The classified site urges buyers and sellers to “insist on a public meeting place like a cafe, bank, or shopping centre” and to always “trust your instincts.”

The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree felony murder, robbery, and discharge of a firearm in public, while the 16-year-old accused faces first-degree murder and robbery charges.