February 1, 2017 5:01 pm

Toronto man sentenced to 7 years in death of missing Markham woman

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ying Chun "Annie" Li's body was found in Toronto on Jan. 6.

York Regional Police / Handout
NEWMARKET, Ont. – A 22-year-old Toronto man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 36-year-old woman.

York regional police say Jiarui Tang pleaded guilty in the death of Annie Li of Markham, Ont., on Jan. 6, and was sentenced on Wednesday in Newmarket, Ont., court.

Li was last seen by her family on June 12, 2016, and her remains were found in a Toronto park the day Tang pleaded guilty.

Tang was arrested and charged on Sept. 1, 2016.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

