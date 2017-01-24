Body of missing Markham woman found in Toronto, suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter

Police have located the body of missing Markham woman and the suspect in her death has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a Canada-wide search warrant was issued for his arrest last year.

York Regional police said Ying Chun “Annie” Li was last seen by her family around 6 p.m. June 12, 2016 in the Denison Street and Markham Road area.

Li had not been in contact with her family and investigators believed she may have been seen around 7 p.m. that evening in the Richmond Hill area.

Homicide investigators took over the case in July, after announcing they believed Li was dead.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for manslaughter was issued for 21-year-old Jiarui “Jerry” Tang, of Toronto, on Aug. 2 in connection with Li’s disappearance.

Tang was arrested Sept. 1 and charged at a residence on Alicewood Drive in Markham without incident.

On Jan. 6, police received information that led investigators to a park in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue of Toronto, where human remains were found.

Police said Monday an autopsy confirmed Li’s body had been found. Tang pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Jan. 6 and will face sentencing on Feb. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Jiarui “Jerry” Tang, 21, has pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.