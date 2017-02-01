Netflix Canada: What’s good in February?

It’s the dead of winter, and one of our only sources of solace is the ample bounty on Netflix Canada.

This February, there’s no shortage of movies and TV shows on the streaming service. From returning TV shows The 100 (Season 4) and Scandal (Season 6) to award-winning movies Gangs of New York and The King’s Speech, there’s something for everyone.

Netflix’s big January hit, Riverdale, is still going strong in its inaugural season, and new episodes of the dark teen drama will continue to be available each week this month. Of course, it’s Valentine’s Day soon, and Netflix Canada has a bunch of stuff on offer whether you’re single or taken. For lovebirds, there’s zombie love movie Warm Bodies or ubiquitous romantic drama The Notebook, and for those who want something darker, there’s serial-killer flick Monster, underrated sci-fi head-scrambler Looper or visceral racing movie Rush.

Every month, Netflix Canada and Global News are teaming up to bring you the best movies and TV shows the streaming service has to offer. Feel free to check back throughout the month, as listings may change and new titles may be added. Of course, Netflix Canada offers far more new content than what is offered here — check out their full listings for complete details.

Movies

17 Again

Cast: Zac Efron, Leslie Mann, Matthew Perry

Nearing a midlife crisis, 30-something Mike wishes for a “do-over” — and that’s exactly what he gets when he wakes up to find he’s 17 again.

50/50

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anna Kendrick

An otherwise healthy young man has an early midlife crisis when he gets slapped with a cancer diagnosis and a 50-50 chance of survival.

A History of Violence

Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Maria Bello, Ed Harris

After foiling a robbery, a small-town diner owner becomes a hero in the media but soon attracts the attention of a mobster who thinks he’s someone else.

Drive

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston

A Hollywood stuntman and getaway driver is lured from his isolated life by a lovely neighbour — until her violent husband is released from prison.

Gangs of New York

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz

Amid the Irish and Italian rivalry that dominated New York City in the mid-1800s, young Amsterdam Vallon hunts down his father’s hateful murderer.

Looper

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt

In 2044, a hired gun gets rich killing people who are sent back from another time. But what will he do when his new target is his future self?

Monster

Cast: Charlize Theron, Christina Ricci, Bruce Dern

When emotionally scarred “highway hooker” Aileen Wuornos shoots a sadistic client, she begins a journey to become America’s first female serial killer.

Rush

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl, Olivia Wilde

This dramatic portrayal of the intense 1970s rivalry between race drivers Niki Lauda and James Hunt captures the contrasts between the two champions.

The King’s Speech

Cast: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham Carter

In this biographical drama, King George VI struggles with an embarrassing stutter until he seeks help from speech therapist Lionel Logue.

The Notebook

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner

Two young lovers are torn apart by war and class differences in the 1940s in this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel.

Warm Bodies

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, Analeigh Tipton

After eating a young man’s brains and absorbing the memories within, a freshly dead zombie falls in love with his victim’s girlfriend.

Wayne’s World (Available Feb. 2)

Cast: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Tia Carrere

In this SNL spinoff, goofy rockers Wayne and Garth host a no-budget cable access show that attracts the attention of a television producer.

TV shows

Scandal (Season 6) — New Episodes Weekly

A powerful team of Washington, D.C. lawyers makes scandals disappear while handling government crises and coping with problems of their own.

The 100 (Season 4)

A century after Earth was devastated by a nuclear apocalypse, 100 space station residents are sent to the planet to determine whether it’s habitable.

Riverdale (Season 1) — New Episodes Weekly (Available Feb. 3)

Archie’s got an edge. Veronica’s hiding her past. Riverdale is a little darker and a lot more interesting than it was in the days of Archie Comics.

Jane the Virgin (Season 3) — New Episodes Weekly

After vowing to remain chaste until marriage, Jane Villanueva Cordero learns she’s pregnant due to a medical slip-up and has to rethink her future.

Santa Clarita Diet (Season 1) (Available Feb. 3)

Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction … but in a good way.

Documentaries

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks

The film details the hacking of the Ashley Madison “extramarital affairs” website and the fallout from the public release of their users’ emails.

Super Size Me

Director Morgan Spurlock takes a hilarious and often terrifying look at the effects of McDonald’s fast food on the human body, using himself as a guinea pig.

Abstract: The Art of Design (Available Feb. 10)

From executive producer Morgan Neville, the Netflix original docuseries takes you beyond blueprints and computers into the art and science of design, showcasing great designers from every discipline whose work shapes our world. Go inside the minds of the world’s greatest designers.

For the kids

Disney’s The BFG (Available Feb. 16)

Cast: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Bill Hader

A girl named Sophie encounters the Big Friendly Giant who, despite his intimidating appearance, turns out to be a kind-hearted soul who is considered an outcast by the other giants because, unlike them, he refuses to eat children.

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 4) (Available Feb. 17)

The Dragon Riders earn the trust of another tribe and form an alliance against Viggo, who’s busy creating a new secret weapon: Project Shell Fire.

The Little Engine That Could (Available Feb. 19)

Cast: Jodi Benson, Corbin Bleu, Jamie Lee Curtis

Featuring an all-star cast, the timeless story comes to life in this all-new, feature-length film filled with fun and adventure.

VeggieTales in the City (Season 1) (Available Feb. 24)

Larry, Bob and their Veggie pals expand their horizons, presenting colourful, inspiring tales from the city as well as their own backyards.

Get ’em before they’re gone

Feb. 1

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Life of Pi

Taken 2

Feb. 2

This is Where I Leave You

Feb. 7

A Most Violent Year

Feb. 9

The Good Lie

Feb. 16

Annabelle

Feb. 25

Home

Feb. 27

Still Alice

—

