Netflix Canada: What’s good in January?

It’s a new year, and Netflix Canada is bringing in material we’ve never seen before.

Case in point: Riverdale, a modern, dark TV show centred around friends Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead, made famous by the Archie comic books. But these aren’t your saccharine, sweet teens wiling away the hours at the malt shop. The CW show seems to have transformed the lightweight comic into something of a murder-mystery, and it looks like there are steamy sex scenes aplenty to placate the curious teen crowd.

Netflix Canada will get a new episode weekly, which is simulcast (as best as it can be) on The CW in the U.S.

For folks who’ve aged past the teenage drama, former Beverly Hills 90210 star Luke Perry stars as Archie’s dad. (Don’t try to deny your interest is piqued by that little factoid.) If, despite it all, you want nothing to do with Riverdale, then fear not — there are plenty of movie and TV options available in January, including the original (non-Jaden Smith) version of Karate Kid, 2000 Best Picture Oscar winner American Beauty, Seasons 7 – 10 of animated comedy Futurama or Season 6 of the much-beloved drama Scandal.

Every month, Netflix Canada and Global News are teaming up to bring you the best movies and TV shows the streaming service has to offer. Feel free to check back throughout the month, as listings may change and new titles may be added. Of course, Netflix Canada offers far more new content than what is offered here — check out their full listings for complete details.

Movies

American Beauty (Available Jan. 19)

Cast: Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening, Thora Birch

While struggling to endure his tightly wound wife, an unfulfilling job and a surly teen, a man becomes obsessed with one of his daughter’s friends.

American Sniper

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes

U.S Navy Seal marksman Chris Kyle racks up an unprecedented number of kills in Iraq, even as his home life starts to slip away from him.

Nine to Five

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton

Three women fed up with their boss entertain fantasies of revenge — which become reality when they believe they’ve inadvertently poisoned his coffee.

Jupiter Ascending (Available Jan. 5)

Cast: Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum, Sean Bean

A young impoverished woman learns she’s been predestined to change the fate of the universe after a genetically engineered hunter tracks her down.

Big Hero Six (Available Jan. 7)

Cast: Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney

A kid with a knack for robotics is out to stop an evil plot to destroy San Fransokyo — with help from four quirky friends and a big robot best pal.

Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (Available Jan. 11)

Cast: Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter

Alice returns from adventures on the high seas to confront the evil Lord of Time, who threatens to destroy beloved old friends and all of Underland.

Private Parts (Available Jan. 12)

Cast: Howard Stern, Robin Quivers, Mary McCormack

Firecracker Howard Stern (portraying himself) exposes his personal side in this affectionate, big screen version of his best-selling autobiography.

Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger (Available Jan. 25)

Cast: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan

During World War II, frail weakling Steve Rogers volunteers for scientific experiments that turn him into allied super soldier Captain America.

The Manchurian Candidate (Available Jan. 26)

Cast: Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Liev Schreiber

Two U.S. soldiers in the first Gulf War are programmed to rebel once they return home. Several years later, one becomes a vice-presidential candidate.

The Karate Kid (Available Jan. 27)

Cast: Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue

When bullied teen Daniel LaRusso teams with a martial arts master, he ends up learning much more than just self-defense in this classic underdog tale.

TV shows

Riverdale (Season 1) (Available Jan. 27 — new weekly episodes)

Archie’s got an edge. Veronica’s hiding her past. Riverdale is a little darker and a lot more interesting than it was in the days of Archie Comics.

Futurama (Seasons 7 – 10)

A pizza delivery boy awakens in the 31st century after 1,000 years of cryogenic preservation and finds a job at an interplanetary delivery service.

Top Gear (Season 22)

Jeremy Clarkson and his crew of car lovers test the limits of luxury vehicles in this hit show that also features celebrities racing on a test track.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1) (Available Jan. 13)

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (a.k.a. Daniel Handler) and starring Neil Patrick Harris, this show recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny — whose evil guardian Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death.

Scandal (Season 6) (Available Jan. 20 — new weekly episodes)

A powerful team of Washington, D.C lawyers make scandals disappear while handling government crises and coping with problems of their own.

Suits (Season 5) (Available Jan. 27)

When he impresses a big lawyer with his razor-sharp mind, a college dropout scores a coveted associate job even though he has no legal credentials.

Documentaries

Shadows of Truth (Season 1) (Available Jan. 27)

On December 6, 2006, a 13-year-old girl was found dead inside a locked bathroom stall at her school in Katzrin, a quiet town north of Israel. The entire country went into shock, the media became obsessed, and there was a lot of pressure on the police to find the murderer. After a week, they arrested a Ukrainian immigrant who had worked at the school, and eventually he confessed and was found guilty by a court of law. This 4-episode documentary series examines the main narratives that evolved around the murder that still haunts Israel to this day, 10 years later.

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women (Available Jan. 13)

John Casablancas created the Elite modeling agency and invented the supermodel. Names like Naomi, Cindy, Linda, Kate or Claudia were huge in pop culture, and it’s mostly his doing. He lived a life dreamed by many, surrounded by glamour and beauty. We asked him to tell us his story…

Aquarius (Available Jan. 13)

Clara, a 65-year-old widow and retired music critic, was born into a wealthy and traditional family in Recife, Brazil. She is the last resident of the Aquarius, an original two-storey building built in the 1940s. All the neighbouring apartments have already been acquired by a company that has other plans for that plot. Clara has pledged to only leave her place upon her death, and will engage in a cold war of sorts with the company. This tension both disturbs Clara and gives her that edge on her daily routine. It also gets her thinking about her loved ones, her past and her future.

Miss Sharon Jones! (Available Jan. 7)

Filmmaker Barbara Kopple follows rhythm and blues singer Sharon Jones as she tries to hold her band together while battling pancreatic cancer.

For the kids

Scooby-Doo Meets KISS (Available Jan. 25)

Cast: Matthew Lillard, Frank Welker, Grey Griffin, Mindy Cohn

Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo are traveling to an amusement park called KISS World to see the band at their big Halloween concert and solve a mystery, mostly because Daphne has a crush on Starchild, much to Fred’s jealousy.

Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh (Season 2) (Available Jan. 27)

Tip and Oh – best friends from two very different worlds – are back. In Season 2, watch the besties prove their friendship is inseparable as they stumble onto hilarious and silly adventures together and meet new eccentric characters along the way.

iBOY (Available Jan. 27)

When shards of a cell phone get lodged in a teenager’s brain, he discovers he can control electronic devices and use his newfound power for revenge.

Kazoops! (Season 2) (Available Jan. 27)

Music meets imagination in this inventive animated series about thinking outside the box and having fun.

Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2) (Available Jan. 21)

Grami, Nemo and Sam, a trio of wacky lions, join ringmaster Jack to train and perform together in their very own circus extravaganza.

We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1) (Available Jan. 10)

The Lalaloopsy gang and their adorable pets know every day is a perfect day to celebrate the magic of friendship, creativity and collaboration.

Get ’em before they’re gone

Jan. 1

Curious George (Season 1 – 9)

Dexter (Season 1 – 8)

Friday Night Lights (Season 1 – 5)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Texas Chainsaw

The Social Network

The Usual Suspects

Jan. 4

Zero Dark Thirty

Jan. 29

Superbad

