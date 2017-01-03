Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils new ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ catchphrase
Arnold Schwarzenegger unveiled his new catchphrase on The New Celebrity Apprentice during its premiere on Monday night.
The first episode of the reality series’ eighth season, with Schwarzenegger replacing president-elect Donald Trump as the host, returned to much fanfare. For the show’s first challenge, the two teams were tasked with creating a five-minute presentation about a makeup line from guest advisor Tyra Banks.
The 69-year-old actor spoke his famous lines after narrowing down the chopping block candidates to Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, TV host Carrie Keagan and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.
“You’re terminated. Get to the chopper,” declared a stern-faced Schwarzenegger.
Keagan was the first contestant to be “terminated” and sent away in a helicopter, followed by former Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson, who was eliminated later in the episode.
“I really thought that Carrie, you participated the least in the whole thing. Maybe you’ve watched previous shows, [referring to former Apprentice host Trump’s run on the reality series] and those that were quiet stayed on for a longer period of time, but that’s not the way I handle things. Who is taking the most risk, is who it really comes down to. So therefore, Carrie, you are terminated,” Schwarzenegger said: “Now, get to the chopper.”
The actor-politician’s version of Trump’s “You’re fired” catchphrase was kept a secret prior to the season premiere, with even Schwarzennger out of the loop.
“We narrowed it down to, like, eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don’t know yet,” Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter in December.
The double-catchphrase is from the actor’s most popular film, 1984’s The Terminator, and his famously quoted line in 1987’s Predator.
Many fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the new catchphrase.
Others were not so enthused by the change of the iconic catchphrase.
Watch the premiere of the catchphrase in the video, above.
