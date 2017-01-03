Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils new ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ catchphrase

Arnold Schwarzenegger unveiled his new catchphrase on The New Celebrity Apprentice during its premiere on Monday night.

The first episode of the reality series’ eighth season, with Schwarzenegger replacing president-elect Donald Trump as the host, returned to much fanfare. For the show’s first challenge, the two teams were tasked with creating a five-minute presentation about a makeup line from guest advisor Tyra Banks.

The 69-year-old actor spoke his famous lines after narrowing down the chopping block candidates to Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, TV host Carrie Keagan and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

“You’re terminated. Get to the chopper,” declared a stern-faced Schwarzenegger.

READ MORE: Donald Trump will remain executive producer on new ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Keagan was the first contestant to be “terminated” and sent away in a helicopter, followed by former Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson, who was eliminated later in the episode.

“I really thought that Carrie, you participated the least in the whole thing. Maybe you’ve watched previous shows, [referring to former Apprentice host Trump’s run on the reality series] and those that were quiet stayed on for a longer period of time, but that’s not the way I handle things. Who is taking the most risk, is who it really comes down to. So therefore, Carrie, you are terminated,” Schwarzenegger said: “Now, get to the chopper.”

The actor-politician’s version of Trump’s “You’re fired” catchphrase was kept a secret prior to the season premiere, with even Schwarzennger out of the loop.

“We narrowed it down to, like, eight of my sayings from the movies and one other option, but even I don’t know yet,” Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter in December.

The double-catchphrase is from the actor’s most popular film, 1984’s The Terminator, and his famously quoted line in 1987’s Predator.

READ MORE: Tom Arnold may release the offensive ‘Apprentice’ recordings of Donald Trump

Many fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the new catchphrase.

AS IFFFFFFFFFFF the new apprentice "you're fired" line is now "you're terminated …. get to the chopper" pic.twitter.com/PFfxtc7nMe — Aly (@a__bhr) January 3, 2017

Love Arnold's phrase! "You're terminated get to the chopper. Jingle all the way back home. You'll totally recall this till the end of days." — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 3, 2017

"You're terminated. Now get to the chopper!" I love the New Celebrity Apprentice!! @ApprenticeNBC — Chris Kaufman (@christhekaufman) January 3, 2017

So I guess Schwarzenegger when he fires someone on CA, says "You're terminated, get to the chopper." Bringing class back to network TV — BoJake Horseman (@jmor761) January 3, 2017

So wait, @Schwarzenegger's @ApprenticeNBC catchphrase is "you're terminated, hasta la vista, get to the chopper"? OK I'm tuning in. — Jack Lauterback (@jackgoesforth) January 3, 2017

Arnold on the new Celebrity Apprentice says "You're Terminated" and "Get to the Chopper" while sending the loser to an actual chopper. Lol pic.twitter.com/3hyqVbxMAz — RØ KNØWS 💭 (@R0KN0WS) January 3, 2017

"you're terminated" AND "get to the chopper"? @realDonaldTrump must be suicidal over how hard @Schwarzenegger is KILLING this new apprentice — jordan buckley (@JordanETID) January 3, 2017

Will be watching #TheApprentice solely to hear Arnold say, "You're terminated, now get to the chopper!" And for his boardroom cigars. — ashley (@ashleysiebes) January 3, 2017

The Apprentice is 100x better now with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Instead of "You're fired," it's "You're terminated, get to the chopper." — Tim Schmidt (@NotTimSchmidt) January 3, 2017

"YOU'RE TERMINATED, NOW GET TO THE CHOPPER!" Sweet mother of reality TV, it couldn't get more perfect. #TheApprentice — Brian Jacobson (@brianhasfun) January 3, 2017

Others were not so enthused by the change of the iconic catchphrase.

"You're terminated" and "Get to the chopper"????? So cheesy. — charlie gibson (@charliegibson) January 3, 2017

The new #CelebrityApprentice is WEAK AF. Lowlights include ->

"In here you call me Governer." & "You're terminated, now get to the chopper" — KAL (@KhalidBalid) January 3, 2017

Arnold uses "You're terminated" and "Get to the Chopper" when he fires someone, yet they do not respond with "I'll be back". Fail. Sad. — Casey Dolan (@thecaseydolan) January 3, 2017

"You're terminated. Get to the chopper" is the worst. — The RB12-F1 Kid (@NickZanghiJr) January 3, 2017

#CelebrityApprentice I HATE the "you're terminated, get to the chopper" line. TOO CHEESY. STOP. — Ryan Rhodes (@theryanprhodes) January 3, 2017

Watch the premiere of the catchphrase in the video, above.

‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’ airs on W Network on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.