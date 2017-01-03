Rosie O’Donnell calls Donald Trump a ‘criminal,’ ‘mentally unstable’
Former TV talk-show host Rosie O’Donnell has never been shy about her feelings towards president-elect Donald Trump.
In her latest tweetstorm directed at the media mogul, O’Donnell called Trump “mentally unstable” in all capital letters before linking off to a CNN article about an alleged incident that occurred at a Trump-owned golf course.
Then, in all caps again, she wrote “less than 3 weeks to stop him America [sic].”
Prior to that tweet, O’Donnell posted another all-caps message to her nearly 1 million followers, calling Trump a “criminal.”
She links off to a MSNBC article about Trump’s alleged “tricks” in manipulating the public and electorate.
Her January 1 rant wasn’t over yet; O’Donnell went on to reiterate that Trump is “the worlds [sic] worst human.”
On Jan. 2, she sent her followers to a Huffington Post article discussing the process of impeachment, and how Americans can work to get Trump out, starting from his first day in office.
She made a series of other accusatory tweets, saying Trump is “flat broke” and demanding he reveal his taxes (which he has repeatedly said he will not share).
The former View co-host has a long history with Trump, and their feud was reignited when he blasted O’Donnell during the first presidential debate in September.
“Somebody who’s been very vicious to me — Rosie O’Donnell. I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it, and nobody feels sorry for her,” Trump said at the time.
O’Donnell called him an “orange anus” in a tweet in response to the GOP nominee’s derogatory remarks from the presidential debate. In the segment attached to the tweet, the comedienne impersonates Trump while discussing a Miss USA 2006 winner, Tara Conner. She also tweeted, “HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT.”
Donald Trump has previously called O’Donnell a “true loser” and a “total loser,” and also took a shot at her during a Republican debate last August when moderator Megyn Kelly told Trump, “You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals’…” Trump interrupted the Fox News anchor and said: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”
