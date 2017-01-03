Entertainment
January 3, 2017 1:56 pm

‘Sister Wives’ daughter, Mariah Brown, shocks Mormon family by coming out as gay

Kody and Meri Brown’s 21-year-old daughter, Mariah, told her parents that she identified as a lesbian.

Sunday night’s episode of TLC’s Sister Wives contained an incredibly major moment for one of the show’s stars. Mariah, the daughter of Kody and Meri Brown, came out to her parents and their sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

In the episode, she gathered everyone around for the big announcement and shared that she identifies as a lesbian. Everyone was left in complete shock and Mariah tried to keep everyone calm during the big news. After the episode, Mariah took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.

The family was initially in shock and during the episode, many were taken completely by surprise. “I did not see it coming… I thought I knew my daughter, I didn’t,” said Meri.

The Browns believe in Fundamentalist Mormonism, which is a faith that does not approve of homosexuality. However, in an interview with HuffPost Live in 2013, the family said that anyone should live their lives “in any way they want,” regardless of their sexuality.

Mariah’s announcement also made waves on Twitter and she received an outpouring of support from fans and even Meri:

