‘Sister Wives’ daughter, Mariah Brown, shocks Mormon family by coming out as gay

Sunday night’s episode of TLC’s Sister Wives contained an incredibly major moment for one of the show’s stars. Mariah, the daughter of Kody and Meri Brown, came out to her parents and their sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

In the episode, she gathered everyone around for the big announcement and shared that she identifies as a lesbian. Everyone was left in complete shock and Mariah tried to keep everyone calm during the big news. After the episode, Mariah took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.



Story continues below wow okay y'all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you😌😌🏳️‍🌈 — mariah (@mariahlian) January 2, 2017

The family was initially in shock and during the episode, many were taken completely by surprise. “I did not see it coming… I thought I knew my daughter, I didn’t,” said Meri.

The Browns believe in Fundamentalist Mormonism, which is a faith that does not approve of homosexuality. However, in an interview with HuffPost Live in 2013, the family said that anyone should live their lives “in any way they want,” regardless of their sexuality.

Mariah’s announcement also made waves on Twitter and she received an outpouring of support from fans and even Meri:

@mariahlian I'm loving seeing all these comments to you. Love you! :) — Meri Brown (@MeriBrown1) January 2, 2017

@mariahlian To say I'm happy for you, is an understatement. Thank you for being you, beautiful girl! You are an inspiration! ❤ #loveislove — Audrey Kriss (@ohheyitsaudrey) January 2, 2017

@mariahlian oh sweetie..so brave. U made me remember coming out 40 years ago. So strong, so brave. Made me cry. — Sherry Van Dyke (@ThinkForMys3lf) January 2, 2017