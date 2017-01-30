‘Making a Murderer’ Season 2: Netflix teases release date in 2017

Immensely popular Netflix documentary series Making a Murderer is most likely returning for its second season in 2017.

While Netflix execs didn’t reveal the exact date of the Season 2 premiere, Netflix’s vice-president of original content, Cindy Holland, said: “The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold. We don’t know when, for sure, new episodes will be coming.”

Apparently, even Netflix employees are being kept in the dark about the exact premiere date of any new episodes.

According to a statement released on Netflix’s website, the “next chapter” will give viewers an in-depth look at the post-conviction process that faced convicted murderer Steven Avery and his co-defendant and nephew, Brendan Dassey. The new episodes will also focus on Avery’s lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, who publicly took on the case (pro bono) and has been revealing her findings, step-by-step, on Twitter. It’s assumed that Season 2 will also examine Zellner’s strategy and the approach she’s going to take in terms of Avery’s appeal.

“Laura and Moira [Demos and Ricciardi, respectively, the Making a Murderer filmmakers] are shooting regularly [in Manitowoc County] and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready,” continued Holland. “Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting, because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps, and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that.”

Dassey was nearly released from prison in November 2016, but a quick last-minute motion saw him remain behind bars.

Netflix’s Making a Murderer is a documentary series that follows the case of Wisconsin native Avery. The 53-year-old is currently serving a life sentence (without the possibility for parole) for the murder of Teresa Halbach and illegally possessing a firearm. He’s currently in the process of filing an appeal.

The series calls into question the investigation and trial that put Avery and Dassey behind bars, and alleges the investigators and police in the case planted evidence and otherwise manipulated the outcome of the trial.

He had previously been jailed for 18 years for a sexual assault in 1985, and was exonerated in that case by DNA evidence discovered in 2003. Two years later, Avery brought a US$36-million lawsuit against Manitowoc County, Wis., for the wrongful conviction.

Since joining (and taking the lead on) Avery’s defence, Zellner has been working to poke holes in the prosecution’s case. Not only has she stated that she and her team have an “airtight alibi” for Avery, she has also claimed to have a new suspect in the murder of Halbach.

Manitowoc County police never looked into the suspect, and Zellner believes it’s further evidence that Avery was framed.

“They used forensic science to convict [Avery], and I’ll be using it to convict them of planting the evidence,” she has said.

“Half of my exoneration cases have led to the apprehension of the real killer,” Zellner said. “I’ve probably solved way more murder cases than most homicide detectives.”