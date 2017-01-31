Man arrested for 6 stabbings in downtown Winniepg, including one at Red River Campus

WINNIPEG — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on Red River Campus earlier this month. He’s also been charged with five other stabbings that took place in Winnipeg’s Exchange District over the span of a week.

On Jan. 13, a 20-year-old student from Red River College was sitting in campus at 160 Princess St., eating and watching something on his phone. That’s when the suspect approached him and stabbed home in the upper body, taking his phone.

READ MORE: Red River College student sent to hospital after stabbing: Police

The suspect fled and the student was taken to the hospital with non-lif- threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect has been charged in connection with five other stabbings:

Jan. 18: King Street and Rupert Avenue. A 61-year-old man stabbed in the upper body.

Jan. 27: 300 block of Donald Street. A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body and his phone was taken.

Jan. 30: 300 block of Princess Street. A 68-year-old man and a 56-year-old man were stabbed in the upper body.

Jan. 30: 100 block of Princess Street. A 61-year-old man was stabbed in his upper body.

All of the victims involved were treated in hospital for numerous injuries.

The attacks were unprovoked and involved one suspect, police said.

On Monday, police found the suspect in the area of Adelaide Street and Elgin Avenue and arrested him without incident.

Jesse Nedohin, 21, from Winnipeg, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of robbery and uttering threats. He also faces 14 additional charges of breaching probation.

Nedohin remains in custody.