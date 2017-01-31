Man arrested for 6 stabbings in downtown Winniepg, including one at Red River Campus

WINNIPEG — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing on Red River Campus earlier this month. He’s also been charged with five other stabbings that took place in Winnipeg’s Exchange District over the span of a week.
On Jan. 13, a 20-year-old student from Red River College was sitting in campus at 160 Princess St., eating and watching something on his phone. That’s when the suspect approached him and stabbed home in the upper body, taking his phone.
The suspect fled and the student was taken to the hospital with non-lif- threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect has been charged in connection with five other stabbings:
All of the victims involved were treated in hospital for numerous injuries.
The attacks were unprovoked and involved one suspect, police said.
On Monday, police found the suspect in the area of Adelaide Street and Elgin Avenue and arrested him without incident.
Jesse Nedohin, 21, from Winnipeg, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a weapon, two counts of robbery and uttering threats. He also faces 14 additional charges of breaching probation.
Nedohin remains in custody.
