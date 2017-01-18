Red River College student sent to hospital after assault: Police

WINNIPEG — A Red River College student was sent to the hospital after being assaulted on Friday, according to Winnipeg police.

A 20-year-old student was sitting in the Exchange District Campus, at 160 Princess St., eating and watching something on his phone.

That’s when police say someone approached the student and assaulted him in the upper body and reached for his phone.

The suspect fled and the student was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the college, the student has returned to class and campus security is reviewing the incident.

Police said video surveillance footage may be used.

The investigation is ongoing.