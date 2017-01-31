Cane-wielding bus passenger comes to the aid of transit driver

A cane-wielding transit user is being hailed as a hero after he came to the aid of a Kansas City bus driver on Saturday.

Video released by the Kansas City Area Transit Authority (KCATA) captured a dispute between an irate passenger and bus driver Lynn Judge.

The video shows Judge pulling the bus over and calling for assistance just before the attacker grabbed her face and throat.

“Get your hands off of me,” Judge can be heard yelling at her attacker.

“He was holding me really tight and he was really forceful and I was just screaming,” Judge told KSHB.

That’s when Rodney Goldman jumped into action and used his cane to beat the suspect off Judge.

“Come on! I got something else for you! Come on! Get over here,” Goldman is heard yelling at the attacker as he continued his beating, even breaking his cane over the suspect’s back.

The attacker eventually escaped the reach of Goldman’s cane, but was arrested when police arrived on scene.

KCATA thanked Goldman for his bravery by honouring him with a special presentation on Monday.

The transit authority provided him with a lifetime bus pass and a thank-you card signed by all of KCATA’s bus drivers.

A local medical supplies store also gave Goldman two new canes — one metal and one wood — but Goldman says he prefers the steel one.

“Just in case I have to put it on someone again, I won’t have to put it on them too bad,” he joked. “Two or three hits with this and you’ll act right.”

Even though Judge calls him a hero, Goldman believes he just did the right thing.

“I looked at her as being my sister or my mother or my grandmother,” he said. “I was glad I was there.”