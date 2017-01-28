Caught on camera: Pickup truck rams into bus in New York

Video released by local authorities shows a pickup truck slamming into a public transit bus in Syracuse, New York.

The accident happened at Interstate 81 when the pickup truck driver Neil Brownell, 82, veered off the road, according to CBS News local CBSDFW.

Police say Brownell pressed down on the gas pedal instead of braking when he drove off the road and went straight toward the stopped bus.

As seen in the video, the pickup truck instantly smashes right through the bus.

A bus passenger can be seen trying to escape the truck’s path but is violently hurled to the other end of the bus after being struck.

Luckily, several people were injured with only minor injuries.

Brownell’s wife was sent to a local hospital after suffering chest pain.