Toronto sinkhole nearly swallows school bus

A school bus in Toronto was nearly eaten up by a large sinkhole after the driver passed over it during the morning rush hour on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Hillborn Avenue and Symes Road just west of Weston Road and north of St. Clair Avenue West.

Toronto police say no children were on board when the vehicle fell into the three metre wide and two-and-a-half metre deep sinkhole.

A tow truck managed to pull the bus out and no injuries were reported.

The area is currently closed as city crews continue to assess the damage and conduct road repairs.

There’s no indication when the intersection will reopen to traffic.