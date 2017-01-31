Police probe downtown Toronto shooting death, hours after another was shot and killed

Toronto police are probing the shooting death of a man in the city’s downtown, hours after another man was shot and killed.

Officers were called to Sumach Street and Gerrard Street East, east of Sherbourne Avenue, before 9:30 p.m. with reports that a man was shot.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Gerrard St + Sumach St

-Man shot has been pronounced

-Homicide investigator to attend scene

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 31, 2017

Police hold the scene on Gerrard St. E., just west of Sumach St. after a fatal shooting. It's the second one downtown on Monday. #CrimeTO pic.twitter.com/qudNp2FjnC — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) January 31, 2017

Emergency crews found the man unconscious after they arrived. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

The Toronto police homicide squad has taken over the investigation. Officers haven’t released any information about the man’s identity, or anything about a suspect.

Meanwhile, police continue their investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Adelaide Street East, at 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.