Police probe downtown Toronto shooting death, hours after another was shot and killed
Toronto police are probing the shooting death of a man in the city’s downtown, hours after another man was shot and killed.
Officers were called to Sumach Street and Gerrard Street East, east of Sherbourne Avenue, before 9:30 p.m. with reports that a man was shot.
Emergency crews found the man unconscious after they arrived. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.
The Toronto police homicide squad has taken over the investigation. Officers haven’t released any information about the man’s identity, or anything about a suspect.
Meanwhile, police continue their investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Adelaide Street East, at 2:45 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
