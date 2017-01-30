Man killed in daytime shooting in downtown Toronto
The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon.
Police and paramedics were called to George Street near Adelaide Street East just after 2:45 p.m., officials said, after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police said a man was found unconscious. He later died at the scene.
Officers said they found two handguns at the scene. Police also said a vehicle which happened to be in the area was struck, but none of the occupants were injured.
WATCH: A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon on George Street near Adelaide Street East. Witnesses say they heard more than 10 gun shots. Ashley Carter reports. (Jan. 30)
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and police haven’t released suspect information. It’s believed the suspect(s) may have left the scene in a blue car.
George Brown College issued a hold and secure warning for its St. James Campus, which is located near the shooting scene. The warning was lifted at 4:25 p.m.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
