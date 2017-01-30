Man killed in daytime shooting in downtown Toronto

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to George Street near Adelaide Street East just after 2:45 p.m., officials said, after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police said a man was found unconscious. He later died at the scene.

Officers said they found two handguns at the scene. Police also said a vehicle which happened to be in the area was struck, but none of the occupants were injured.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and police haven’t released suspect information. It’s believed the suspect(s) may have left the scene in a blue car.

George Brown College issued a hold and secure warning for its St. James Campus, which is located near the shooting scene. The warning was lifted at 4:25 p.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

UPDATE: Hold & secure is now over at our St. James Campus. @ConEd_GBC classes will run as scheduled this evening. — George Brown College (@GBCollege) January 30, 2017

Adelaide and George St, one person shot, serious injuries, susp has fled, any info call @TPS51Div #186988 ^cb — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 30, 2017

Adelaide and George St victim has been pronounced homicide investigators are taking over the investigation #186988 ^cb — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 30, 2017

Detective Sergeant Steve Ryan leading Adelaide & George St homicide investigation. Info: Steve.Ryan@TorontoPolice.on.ca Anon: 1-800-222-8477 https://t.co/OhjZXR5p84 — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) January 30, 2017