January 30, 2017 5:40 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers add defensive back Robert Porter

By Reporter/Anchor

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Robert Porter.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Robert Porter as they continue to build for the upcoming season.

Porter played two seasons with the NCAA Division I Jackson State Tigers. The American earned a Southwestern Athletic Conference honour in 2015 after putting up 38 tackles and an interception. He also broke up 12 passes that same season.

Porter signed as a free agent with the NFL’s Chicago Bears after going undrafted.

