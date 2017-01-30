Winnipeg Blue Bombers add defensive back Robert Porter

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive back Robert Porter as they continue to build for the upcoming season.
Porter played two seasons with the NCAA Division I Jackson State Tigers. The American earned a Southwestern Athletic Conference honour in 2015 after putting up 38 tackles and an interception. He also broke up 12 passes that same season.
Porter signed as a free agent with the NFL’s Chicago Bears after going undrafted.
