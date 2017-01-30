Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back pair of pitchers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed a pair of their right-handed pitchers.

The Goldeyes will officially announce the signings of Duke von Schamann and Cameron McVey on Monday.

Von Schamann, 25, went 8-7 with a 4.87 earned run average in 20 starts and two relief outings last season. He ranked first on the Goldeyes in first pitch strikes at 63 percent.

“I know from a statistical standpoint 2016 didn’t go as well as Duke would have liked, and I feel like there were many key



Story continues below reasons for that,” Goldeyes’ manager, Rick Forney said in a media release.

“Duke is a good, durable starting pitcher and a great teammate. I look for him to rebound, win 10 games, and throw 125.0 innings for us.”

Von Schamann was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 15th round of the 2012 draft. He was later traded to the Cleveland Indians organization where he would reach the double-A level before joining the Goldeyes last season.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back Casio Grider

McVey, 28, joined the Goldeyes last season and pitched out of the bullpen where he was 2-2 with two saves and a 3.41 ERA in 39 appearances. McVey didn’t allow an earned run in 31 of his 39 outings.

“Cameron was a very important piece to our bullpen last year,” Forney said. “In 2017, I’m hoping Cameron can take his game to a new level. If he can be a little more consistent from outing to outing, he has the ability to be one of the top late inning relievers in the league.”

McVey is a draft pick of the San Francisco Giants and prior to joining the Goldeyes pitched for the American Association’s Sioux Falls Canaries.

“I’m very pleased to have both Duke and Cameron coming back,” Forney said. “They were both key contributors to our club last season, and I expect they will be again.”

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Jacob Rogers headed back to big league organization; Adam Heisler Retires

The Goldeyes have now re-signed nine players from their 2016 American Association championship team.