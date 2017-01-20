Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Jacob Rogers headed back to big league organization; Adam Heisler Retires

WINNIPEG — The Goldeyes have lost two players that played key roles in their 2016 American Association championship. Jacob Rogers is getting another crack with a major league club and Adam Heisler is retiring.

The Goldeyes announced on Friday that the contract of first baseman Jacob Rogers had been purchased by the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers are converting Rogers into a right-handed pitcher after playing the majority of his five-year professional career at first base. He pitched in one game for the Goldeyes last season where he allowed one home run, and two earned runs in just 0.2 innings pitched.

Rogers, 27, had a .275 batting average with eight home runs and 44 RBI in 82 games last season. It was his first season with the Fish after getting drafted three different times by a major league club. The Boston Red Sox selected him in the 29th round in 2008. Two years later he went in the 44th round to the Chicago Cubs and the Cubs selected him again in 2012 in the 40th round.

Rogers is the second Goldeyes player to have his contract bought by a major league club this off-season after catcher Tanner Murphy had his contract purchased by the Colorado Rockies earlier this month.

Rogers is also the second big offensive weapon the Goldeyes lost in the last 24 hours. Outfielder Adam Heisler informed the Goldeyes of his retirement on Thursday before making the announcement on twitter.

“This game has given me much more than I could have ever imagined,” Heisler said in a statement on twitter. “With that being said, today is the day that I announce I have played my last baseball game. This decision was a very emotional and difficult decision because I have dedicated my life to being the best ball player that I could be.”

Heisler, 28, played two seasons with the Goldeyes. He had 12 home runs and 93 RBI in 176 games and finished with at least a .300 average in both seasons.

“This past season may have been the most fun that I have ever had playing baseball!” Heisler said. “You guys are the best and whenever I speak of the Goldeyes organization it will be in the highest of praise.”

