Winnipeg Goldeyes bring pair of youngsters on board

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes will announce the signings of a pair of rookies on Thursday.

The Goldeyes signed first baseman Kellen Marruffo and right-handed pitcher Caleb Kellogg.

Marruffo, 23, just turned pro after playing for the University of Utah last spring. Marruffo hit .314 with three homers and 27 RBI in 51 games while helping the Utes win the Pac-12 Conference championship.

It won’t be the first time he’s played in Canada as Marruffo also suited up for the Okotoks Dawgs last summer and won the Western Major Baseball League’s most valuable player award.

“Kellen came highly-recommended by former Goldeye Tyler Graham, who coached him last summer in the Western Major Baseball League,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney through a media release. “Kellen had a stellar collegiate career, and I look forward to seeing him compete for a spot on our roster.”

Kellogg, 24, is still classified as a rookie in the American Association but has two years of professional experience already under his belt. The Louisiana native did not pitch last year and last played in the Baltimore Orioles’ organization in 2015.

“Caleb is hungry for another opportunity to continue his professional career,” said Forney. “Reports on Caleb were all positive, and I feel like he will fill a very important role in our bullpen.”

In 2015, Kellogg made 15 appearances where he had a 4.39 earned run average with the Aberdeen Ironbirds and the Delmarva Shorebirds. He was drafted by the O’s in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft.

“Both Kellen and Caleb are classified rookies,” said Forney. “With all of our 2016 rookies changing classification, we needed to fill these very important roster spots with quality players, and I feel like we are taking a step in the right direction with Kellen and Caleb.”

The Fish now have seven players under contract for next season.

