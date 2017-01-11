Winnipeg Goldeyes’ catcher headed to Major League organization

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Goldeyes catcher Tanner Murphy is getting another chance at a big league job.

The Goldeyes announced on Wednesday the back catcher’s contract has been purchased by the Colorado Rockies organization.

Murphy, 24, batted only .208 in 59 games last season. He hit one home run and totaled 18 RBI in his first season with the Fish. But the left handed hitter has thrown out 20 percent of opposition base stealers over his professional career.

Murphy was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 22nd round in 2010. The Phoenix native spent six seasons in the O’s organization before joining the Goldeyes in 2016.

Murphy is the 67th player to have his contract purchased by a big league organization in Goldeyes franchise history.