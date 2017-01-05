Winnipeg Goldeyes bringing back David Rohm

WINNIPEG – Next season’s roster is starting to come together for the American Association champion Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Goldeyes announced the signing of big hitting outfielder/first baseman David Rohm on Thursday.

Rohm, 26, put up some MVP type numbers in his first season with the Fish. He ranked fourth in the league in batting average after hitting .339. Rohm slammed seven home runs and his 71 RBI was good for fifth best in the league. Twice last season Rohm racked up 13-game hitting streaks. He was also named to the American Association’s post-season all-star team.

“I’m really excited to have David Rohm back for 2017,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney through a media release. “David is coming off a very good 2016 campaign, and I’m hopeful he can pick up where he left off.”

Rohm was originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes release 2017 schedule

Rohm is just the second player under contract for next season with third baseman Wes Darvill also locked up for 2017.