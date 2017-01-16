Winnipeg Goldeyes to sign outfielder Josh Romanski

WINNIPEG – Outfielder Josh Romanski is returning to the Winnipeg Goldeyes for another season.

The 30-year-old hit .305 with nine home runs and 64 RBI in 91 games in 2016. He finished the year tied for third in the American Association with 60 walks.

“He does a lot of things really well on offence and is an above average defender,” Goldeyes manager Rick Forney said in a statement.

“I’m really pleased that he chose to play again.”

Romanski was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth-round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He later spent time in the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox organizations as a pitcher. Romanski switched to offence after signing with the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2014.

The Goldeyes will officially announce Romanski’s signing Tuesday. The American is the fifth player the team has locked up for the upcoming season.