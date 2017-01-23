Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back Casio Grider

WINNIPEG — After playing out the option year of his contract Casio Grider will return to the Winnipeg Goldeyes for the 2017 season.

The Goldeyes announced on Monday they’ve re-signed the infielder.

Grider, 29, played the last two seasons for the Goldeyes. After spending much of the 2015 season at shortstop Grider was moved to second base last season. He had a .279 batting average with 11 homers while driving in 68 runs in 99 games last season. Grider’s .983 fielding percentage at second base ranked second in all of the American Association.

“I’m very excited to announce the return of Casio,” said Goldeyes manager Rick Forney through a media release.

“Casio is coming off the best season of his career, and in my mind, he’s the top second baseman in the American Association. Casio offers a unique package of speed and power that is very tough to come by in independent baseball.”

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Jacob Rogers headed back to big league organization; Adam Heisler Retires

Grider has played eight seasons of professional baseball after being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 14th round in 2009.

The Goldeyes now have eight players under contract for next season.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes to sign outfielder Josh Romanski