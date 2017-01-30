Calgary police seek 2 men thought to have witnessed fatal shooting

Police have released photos of two men they’re looking for in connection to the shooting death of a young Calgary man.

Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 23. He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died.

Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

On Monday, police posted photos to the City of Calgary Newsroom of two men who they say “may have witnessed” the shooting.

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to contact asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

