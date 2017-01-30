Crime
January 30, 2017 12:40 pm
Updated: January 30, 2017 12:46 pm

Calgary police seek 2 men thought to have witnessed fatal shooting

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police believe these two men “may have witnessed” a fatal shooting in a parking lot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

Calgary Police Service
Police have released photos of two men they’re looking for in connection to the shooting death of a young Calgary man.

Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 23. He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died.

Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

On Monday, police posted photos to the City of Calgary Newsroom of two men who they say “may have witnessed” the shooting.

Calgary police believe these two men “may have witnessed” a fatal shooting in a parking lot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to contact asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

