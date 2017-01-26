Calgary police release photos of vehicle of interest in Monday’s deadly shooting

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has released CCTV photos of a vehicle it believes is tied to the death of a man who was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre Monday night with a gunshot wound.

Staff at the health centre called police at around 9 p.m. after Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, of Calgary, was dropped off.

Baatarsuren was transferred to the Foothills Hospital where he died from his injuries.

In a news release Thursday, police said they believe the shooting may have taken place in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

They are searching for a dark-coloured, four-door, 1999 to 2003 Mazda Protégé that was in the area at the time.

Police said they believe the vehicle and the occupants were involved in the shooting, however they do not know how many people were in the vehicle at the time.