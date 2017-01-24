Crime
Man dropped off at Beltline health centre after being shot in the head: Calgary police

Police tape is put up outside Calgary's Sheldon Chumir Health Centre on Jan. 23, 2017 after a man was dropped off there with a gunshot wound.

Calgary police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre Monday evening suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

They said they could not reveal where the shooting took place or who dropped him off.

Calgary EMS confirmed the man -whom they said is believed to be in his 20s – was transferred from the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre to the Foothills Medica Centre in life-threatening condition.

A significant police presence was seen outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre and police tape appeared to be blocking off one of the building’s entrances.

More to come…

