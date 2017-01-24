Man dropped off at Beltline health centre after being shot in the head: Calgary police
Calgary police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre Monday evening suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
They said they could not reveal where the shooting took place or who dropped him off.
Calgary EMS confirmed the man -whom they said is believed to be in his 20s – was transferred from the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre to the Foothills Medica Centre in life-threatening condition.
A significant police presence was seen outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre and police tape appeared to be blocking off one of the building’s entrances.
More to come…
