Man dropped off at Beltline health centre after being shot in the head: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating after they said a man was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre Monday evening suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

They said they could not reveal where the shooting took place or who dropped him off.

Calgary EMS confirmed the man -whom they said is believed to be in his 20s – was transferred from the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre to the Foothills Medica Centre in life-threatening condition.

A significant police presence was seen outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre and police tape appeared to be blocking off one of the building’s entrances.

