Crime
January 25, 2017 10:58 am
Updated: January 25, 2017 11:00 am

Police identify Calgary shooting victim who died after being dropped off at downtown clinic

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate after a man with a gunshot wound to his head was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Global News
A A

Police have released the identity of a Calgary man dropped off at a downtown health centre on Monday with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim, 22-year-old Itgel Baatarsuren, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9 p.m. He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Man dies after being dropped off at Calgary health centre with gunshot wound to head

About an hour after Baatarsuren was dropped off, police pulled over a similar vehicle in the area of 17 Avenue and 19 Street S.W. and approached the driver with their guns drawn.

The driver appeared to be covered in blood, as was the inside of his vehicle. Police took the driver into custody for questioning but released him on Tuesday morning.

Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the white G5 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Calgary police investigate after a man with a gunshot wound to his head was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Beltline
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Foothills Medical Centre
Homicide
Itgel Baatarsuren
Sheldon Chumir Health Centre
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News