Police identify Calgary shooting victim who died after being dropped off at downtown clinic

Police have released the identity of a Calgary man dropped off at a downtown health centre on Monday with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim, 22-year-old Itgel Baatarsuren, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9 p.m. He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died.

About an hour after Baatarsuren was dropped off, police pulled over a similar vehicle in the area of 17 Avenue and 19 Street S.W. and approached the driver with their guns drawn.

The driver appeared to be covered in blood, as was the inside of his vehicle. Police took the driver into custody for questioning but released him on Tuesday morning.

Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900 block of 36 Street N.E. between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the white G5 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.