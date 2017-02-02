Groundhog Day 2017: Balzac Billy sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Prairie prognosticator Balzac Billy thinks Albertans will have to suffer through six more weeks of winter.

The “groundhog” awoke from hibernation at the Blue Grass Nursery and Garden Centre, south of Airdrie, at around 8:11 a.m. on Thursday.

Folklore has it that if the groundhog sees its shadow when it emerges from its burrow on Groundhog Day, there will be six more weeks of winter. If the groundhog doesn’t see its shadow, then tradition says spring is on the way.

When Billy emerged from his burrow, he saw his shadow, meaning Albertans will not have an early spring.

Billy’s prediction differed from fellow four-legged forecaster Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia and Ontario’s Wiarton Willie who both predicted an early spring.

In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Last year, Balzac Billy didn’t see his shadow, indicating an early spring was in store.

