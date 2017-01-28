Sports
January 28, 2017 11:48 am
Updated: January 28, 2017 3:04 pm

Moose Jaw Warriors double up Saskatoon Blades 4-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Moose Jaw Warriors doubled up the Saskatoon Blades 4-2 on Friday.

File / Global News
A A

Josh Brook and Spencer Bast had third-period goals as the Moose Jaw Warriors doubled up the Saskatoon Blades 4-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League  action.

Brett Howden and Yan Khomenko also scored for Moose Jaw (30-12-7).

READ MORE: Newcomers become Canadian citizens at Saskatoon Blades game

Jesse Shynkaruk and Bryton Sayers assisted on each other’s goals for the Blades (20-23-6).

The Blades host the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Blades Hockey
Hockey
Moose Jaw Warriors
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News