Moose Jaw Warriors double up Saskatoon Blades 4-2

Josh Brook and Spencer Bast had third-period goals as the Moose Jaw Warriors doubled up the Saskatoon Blades 4-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Brett Howden and Yan Khomenko also scored for Moose Jaw (30-12-7).

READ MORE: Newcomers become Canadian citizens at Saskatoon Blades game

Jesse Shynkaruk and Bryton Sayers assisted on each other’s goals for the Blades (20-23-6).

The Blades host the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News