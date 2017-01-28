Moose Jaw Warriors double up Saskatoon Blades 4-2
Josh Brook and Spencer Bast had third-period goals as the Moose Jaw Warriors doubled up the Saskatoon Blades 4-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.
Brett Howden and Yan Khomenko also scored for Moose Jaw (30-12-7).
Jesse Shynkaruk and Bryton Sayers assisted on each other’s goals for the Blades (20-23-6).
The Blades host the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.
With files from Global News
© 2017 The Canadian Press
