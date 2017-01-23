Newcomers become Canadian citizens at Saskatoon Blades game

Some newcomers had a chance to make Canadian hockey history this past weekend at a Saskatoon Blades game.

Twenty people recited the oath of citizenship in front of a crowd of over 4,200 fans, took part in the ceremonial puck drop and sang the national anthem for the first time as Canadians.

According to organizers, the Blades are the first junior hockey team to hold a citizenship ceremony in the country.

Prior to watching the Western Hockey League (WHL) action at SaskTel Centre, the group had a chance to learn about the sport, tried on some equipment and attempted skating.

This marks the “Welcome to the World” event’s second year with the help of the Saskatoon Open Door Society and Ecologik.

The Blades went on to beat the Swift Current Broncos Sunday afternoon and extend their winning streak to five games.