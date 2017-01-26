Vancouver Trump Tower
January 26, 2017 9:12 am

Vancouver’s Trump Tower is officially open for business

Amy Judd Global News

The Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver

It is about six months later than planned but Vancouver’s Trump Tower is now officially open for business.

The luxury hotel on Georgia Street has already started taking reservations.

The 214 high-end condos in the building sold for record prices when they went on the market last year.

Holborn Properties, which developed the tower in partnership with TA Global Berhad, announced in May the units had all sold out at $1,615 a square foot.

Trump Tower Vancouver

Trump does not actually own the tower, he simply licenses the name to the developer.

It has not stopped the controversy however. Before the opening Internet users were “reviewing” Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver on Google Maps.

The reviews poked fun at the recent controversies surrounding the President, including alleged Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee and suggestions Russia might have compromising personal information about Trump.

In November, someone also changed the name to ‘Dump Tower’ on Google Maps.

Last October, one PR expert referred to Vancouver’s Trump Tower as a “PR nightmare.”

“The endorsement is a problem, because Donald seems to shoot his face off a lot and manage to offend a lot of people,” said Lindsay Meredith, professor of marketing at Simon Fraser University.

-With files from Yuliya Talmazan, Jon Azpiri and Jill Slattery

