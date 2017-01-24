Manitoba woman first charged in toddler’s death sues police

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba woman who was initially charged with manslaughter in the death of her baby stepsister is suing police and child and family services, according to her lawyer.

Kierra Elektra Star Williams, 21-months-old, died in 2014. In Jan. 2015 her stepsister Jasmine Bushie was arrested and charged along with the toddler’s mother and stepfather.

But in Dec. 2016, charges against Bushie were dropped.

Her lawyer, Theodore Mariash, said the 22-year-old wasn’t living with her stepsister on the Peguis First Nation at the time of death. Mariash said his client is suing for false arrest and false imprisonment, and that his client is seeking damages to cover both loss of employment and victimization endured in the months following the arrest.

“She received death threats…she had to move,” Mariash said.

Both the Attorney General of Canada and Intertribal Child and Family Services are named in the claim filed in court on January 17.

The toddler’s mother and father still face charges. Their trial has been scheduled for been charged in the toddler’s death.