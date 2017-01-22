WikiLeaks issues Twitter plea for copy of Donald Trump’s tax returns

Less than 48 hours after Donald Trump’s inauguration, WikiLeaks has targeted the U.S. president for an ongoing issue: his tax returns.

On Sunday, WikiLeaks tweeted that “Trump’s breach of promise over the release of his tax returns is even more gratuitous than Clinton concealing her Goldman Sachs transcripts.”

The organization also asked people to leak the documents.

Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated today that Trump will not release his tax returns. Send them to: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz so we can. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 22, 2017

Earlier in the day, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told ABC’s This Week Trump will not release his tax returns, appearing to shut the door on a decades-long tradition of transparency.

“We litigated this all through the election. People didn’t care,” she said.

Every president since 1976 has released their returns. During the campaign, Trump refused to make his filings public, saying they were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service and saying he’d release them after that review is complete.

Polls show a majority of Americans want him to release the returns. There is also a White House petition with over 200,000 signatures calling for the immediate release of his returns.

*with files from the Associated Press