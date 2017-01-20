Collision shuts down 16 blocks in northeast Edmonton

A two-vehicle crash shut down the northbound lanes of Manning Drive between 137 Avenue and 153 Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police are asking Edmonton drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

Officers had an area near Ebbers Boulevard and 144 Avenue taped off shortly before 4 p.m. It appears a small car struck a pole and a truck was also off the road.

One police vehicle had the northbound lanes blocked off. Further down the road, several police vehicles and an ambulance were seen near the railway crossing.

The EPS did not provide any additional information.

More to come…