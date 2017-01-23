Cadaver dog handler to testify as 2nd week of Douglas Garland triple murder trial begins

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A cadaver dog handler and the officers involved with searching the Garland family farm will testify as Douglas Garland‘s triple murder trial enters its second week Monday.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were last seen alive June 29, 2014.

On Friday, homicide Det. Mike Shute testified, “there was a burn barrel still smouldering on the farm” when police officers arrived.

He is finishing his testimony first thing Monday morning.

The Crown alleges Garland violently took the Likneses and young Nathan, killed them, then dismembered their bodies and burned them in the barrel.

Calgary Police Service forensic investigator Sgt. Lynn Gallen also testified Friday. She took the jury though pictures of footprints in what court heard was blood at the Liknes’ home.

She concluded several footprints at the home were made by a Dr. Scholl’s Delta 2 shoe size 13, or a shoe of the same shape and size.

A search of the Garland home revealed an empty shoe box in Garland’s office. It was for a pair of Dr. Scholl’s Delta 2 shoes size 13 W.

Court heard police never recovered those particular shoes during the investigation.

The Crown’s theory is Garland obsessively and meticulously researched and carried out a plot to murder Alvin and Kathy Liknes, as well as their grandson, Nathan O’Brien.

It’s alleged he took the three victims to his farm and then dismembered and destroyed their bodies.

The trial is scheduled for four more weeks.