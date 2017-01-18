Crime
January 18, 2017 6:32 pm

Police searching for 2 ‘vehicles of interest’ in Edmonton homicide

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH: Surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle in a 2016 Edmonton homicide.

A A

Edmonton police have released photos and surveillance footage of two “vehicles of interest” in connection with a fatal shooting in February.

William John Patterson, 37, was shot to death in his home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016.

READ MORE: Shooting death in Edmonton’s Chappelle area is 6th homicide of 2016 

Investigators say two cars were in the area at the time of the homicide and are now asking the public to help identify the vehicles and drivers.

The first vehicle is believed to be an older, white Mazda 3 with a sunroof and distinct Continental ContiSportContact 5 SSR tires.

The second vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured Chevrolet Malibu.

01-18-mazda1eps

Still photo of the Mazda 3 with distinct tires, the first vehicle of interest in Edmonton homicide.

Courtesy: Edmonton police
01-18-mazda2eps

Still photo of the Mazda 3 with distinct tires, the first vehicle of interest in Edmonton homicide.

Courtesy: Edmonton police
01-18-tireseps

Stock image of ContiSportContact 5 SSR tires on Mazda3, vehicle of interest in Edmonton homicide.

Courtesy: Edmonton police
01-18-malibu1eps

Still photos of Chevrolet Malibu which picked up male; second vehicle of interest in Edmonton homicide.

Courtesy: Edmonton police
01-18-malibu2eps

Still photos of Chevrolet Malibu which picked up male; second vehicle of interest in Edmonton homicide.

Courtesy: Edmonton police

Story continues below
Global News

Police say the darker vehicle drove into the Chapelle area and picked up a man from a house that was under construction at the time.

The man is described as in his mid- to late-30s, about six-feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing white sneakers, blue jeans, a dark hoodie and a construction vest.

Detectives would like to speak with this man, who is considered a person of interest.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in Chappelle neighbourhood

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Chevrolet Malibu
Edmonton homicide
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Mazda3
William Patterson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News