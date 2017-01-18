Police searching for 2 ‘vehicles of interest’ in Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police have released photos and surveillance footage of two “vehicles of interest” in connection with a fatal shooting in February.

William John Patterson, 37, was shot to death in his home on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016.

Investigators say two cars were in the area at the time of the homicide and are now asking the public to help identify the vehicles and drivers.

The first vehicle is believed to be an older, white Mazda 3 with a sunroof and distinct Continental ContiSportContact 5 SSR tires.

The second vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured Chevrolet Malibu.

Police say the darker vehicle drove into the Chapelle area and picked up a man from a house that was under construction at the time.

The man is described as in his mid- to late-30s, about six-feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing white sneakers, blue jeans, a dark hoodie and a construction vest.

Detectives would like to speak with this man, who is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.